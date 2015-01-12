Brazil airline Gol strikes codesharing deal with Copa

BRIEF-Mainstreet Equity reports Q2 FFO increased 5 pct to $7.2 mln
* Purchased 245 units of residential apartments for $23.1 million ($94,000 per unit) in Q2 2017
SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has struck a codesharing agreement with Copa Airlines, whose Panama City hub offers an array of American destinations to Brazil's legion of U.S.-bound travelers.
Gol said in a securities filing that the deal, which will allow travelers to book trips on one airline with frequent flyer miles from another, was pending approval by Brazil's civil aviation authorities and antitrust regulator.
The airlines reached a similar agreement in 2005 which expired in 2011. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results
* Agrofresh Solutions- net sales for Q1 of 2017 were up 15 percent versus Q1 of 2016, due to smartfresh growth in Brazil, Chile & Harvista growth in Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: