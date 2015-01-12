版本:
Brazil airline Gol strikes codesharing deal with Copa

SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has struck a codesharing agreement with Copa Airlines, whose Panama City hub offers an array of American destinations to Brazil's legion of U.S.-bound travelers.

Gol said in a securities filing that the deal, which will allow travelers to book trips on one airline with frequent flyer miles from another, was pending approval by Brazil's civil aviation authorities and antitrust regulator.

The airlines reached a similar agreement in 2005 which expired in 2011. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao; Editing by James Dalgleish)
