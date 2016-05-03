Brazil's Gol wants bondholders to take up to 70 pct loss in debt plan

SAO PAULO May 3 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
SA plans to propose to bondholders taking losses of
up to 70 percent on some of their bonds, as Brazil's
second-largest airline struggles to overcome a steep recession
and plunging demand for air travel.
Under the terms of the plan, unveiled in a filing on
Tuesday, Gol will exchange up to $780 million in U.S.
dollar-denominated unsecured notes with maturities ranging from
2018 to 2023, and a perpetual bond too, for new 8.5
percent secured notes due in 2022 and 2028.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)