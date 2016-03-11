Shares of Brazil's Gol seesaw on talk of Delta capital injection

SAO PAULO, March 11 Shares of Brazil's airline
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA seesawed on Friday
after the company denied a media report saying Delta Airlines
would inject capital in the embattled company through a
share offering.
Veja Mercados, a blog ran by weekly magazine Veja, said
Delta would buy new Gol shares with a premium of more than 30
percent from the current share price of 3.52 reais. Delta
already owns a minority stake in Gol.
The report was denied by a Gol spokeswoman. Shares were up
2.6 percent in the Sao Paulo stock exchange, after rising more
than 7 percent in early trading.
(Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione)