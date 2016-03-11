版本:
Shares of Brazil's Gol seesaw on talk of Delta capital injection

SAO PAULO, March 11 Shares of Brazil's airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA seesawed on Friday after the company denied a media report saying Delta Airlines would inject capital in the embattled company through a share offering.

Veja Mercados, a blog ran by weekly magazine Veja, said Delta would buy new Gol shares with a premium of more than 30 percent from the current share price of 3.52 reais. Delta already owns a minority stake in Gol.

The report was denied by a Gol spokeswoman. Shares were up 2.6 percent in the Sao Paulo stock exchange, after rising more than 7 percent in early trading. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Silvio Cascione)

