Brazil's Gol sees EBIT margin of 5-7 pct in 2017 as cuts flights

BRIEF-Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
SAO PAULO Dec 22 Brazil's airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA expects an EBIT margin of between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Gol expects to cut flights by between 5 and 7 percent next year as it adjusts its services to the recession in Brazil.
An industry gauge known as available-seat-kilometers (ASK) should be stable or fall up to 2 percent in 2017, Gol said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.