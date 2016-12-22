Brazil's Gol sees EBIT margin of 5-7 pct in 2017 as cuts flights

SAO PAULO Dec 22 Brazil's airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA expects an EBIT margin of between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Gol expects to cut flights by between 5 and 7 percent next year as it adjusts its services to the recession in Brazil.

An industry gauge known as available-seat-kilometers (ASK) should be stable or fall up to 2 percent in 2017, Gol said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alexander Smith)