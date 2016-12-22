版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 18:11 BJT

Brazil's Gol sees EBIT margin of 5-7 pct in 2017 as cuts flights

SAO PAULO Dec 22 Brazil's airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA expects an EBIT margin of between 5 and 7 percent in 2017, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Gol expects to cut flights by between 5 and 7 percent next year as it adjusts its services to the recession in Brazil.

An industry gauge known as available-seat-kilometers (ASK) should be stable or fall up to 2 percent in 2017, Gol said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alexander Smith)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐