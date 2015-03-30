版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 07:37 BJT

Brazil airline Gol estimates positive operating income in 2015

SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA expects positive operating income in 2015 and an operating margin (EBIT) of between 2 and 5 percent, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The airline may revise its outlook for the year because of "an adverse macroeconomic scenario," the filing said.

Gol also reiterated its expectations for stable domestic seating capacity in 2015. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Ken Wills)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐