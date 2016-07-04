版本:
Brazil's Gol says bondholders tendered $174.7 mln of bonds in swap deal

BRASILIA, July 4 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA on Monday said creditors agreed to swap $174.7 million in notes and bonds in a debt restructuring offer concluded last week.

The result fell short of Gol's expectations to restructure $780 million of outstanding debt despite successive deadline extensions. Gol said the swap will reduce its debt by $101.2 million and cut annual interest payment by $9.3 million.

Gol is partly owned by U.S. carrier Delta Airlines Inc and has struggled with stiff competition, a sliding currency and Brazil's worst economic downturn in decades.

($1 = 3.2318 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)

