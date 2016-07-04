UPDATE 1-Brazil's Gol still looking for solution to debt issues -CFO

(Adds comments from executive, details of bond swap)
By Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi Jr.
SAO PAULO, July 4 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas SA is still looking for ways to resolve its
costly debt load, a senior executive said on Monday,
renegotiating bank loans this month after about 20 percent of
bondholders accepted a restructuring.
Chief Financial Officer Edmar Lopes Neto told journalists
that Gol was satisfied with the bond swap, concluded on Friday
after repeated extensions, but the company is still working on a
mid-term solution to its challenging cash flow outlook.
Lopes said the bond swap opened the door for talks with
banks, but he ruled out an in-court debt restructuring and
reiterated that there were no talks for a cash injection from
Delta Air Lines Inc, one of Gol's biggest shareholders.
"We will continue to look in the market for alternatives to
solve the debt," said Lopes. He added that sharp moves in
Brazil's currency, which has gained more than 20 percent against
the U.S. dollar this year, had increased uncertainty and made it
harder to reach deals with creditors.
Investors tendered $174.7 million of about $780 million
worth of bonds covered in Gol's debt swap, according to a
securities filing on Monday, accepting discounts in return for
more collateral and payouts in the event of a takeover.
With the bond restructuring over, Gol now expects to wrap up
renegotiations with banks and leasing companies this month,
Lopes said.
The bond swap reduced Gol's gross financial debt, which
stood at 7.9 billion reais ($2.4 billion) in March, by $101
million and will reduce debt-servicing by $9 million annually,
according to Monday's filing.
By contrast, Lopes said this year's currency swing had
reduced Gol's debt by 1.4 billion reais in local terms, helping
the airline cover foreign-denominated debts with revenue
denominated largely in reais.
Although the weaker dollar will help Gol's profitability,
Lopes said the company is sticking to a plan to reduce capacity
in Brazil, which is suffering through the second year of its
worst economic recession in generations.
Gol shares lost 0.6 percent in midday trading in Sao Paulo.
($1 = 3.25 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Brad
Haynes, Bernard Orr)