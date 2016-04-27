Gol bondholders hire White & Case to advise on debt restructuring

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
SAO PAULO, April 27 A group of bondholders in Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has hired law firm White & Case LLP to advise on a planned debt restructuring.
Gol announced on March 30 that it was hiring PJT Partners as financial advisors and told investors the company needs to "revise its capital structure."
White & Case said in a statement that the group of bondholders plans to "work with Gol and PJT to understand the alternatives being considered." (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)