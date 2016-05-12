Brazil's Gol CEO says restructuring offer 'not negotiable'

SAO PAULO May 12 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
SA, Brazil's most indebted airline, has proposed creditors a
restructuring plan that is "the best possible out there," Chief
Executive Officer Paulo Kakinoff said on Thursday.
The restructuring proposal, which wants bondholders to take
losses on their investments of up to 70 percent, is "not
negotiable," Kakinoff said at a conference call to discuss
first-quarter results.
(Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)