公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二

Brazil's Gol sees operating profit covering debt payments -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas should be able to cover debt payments with its operating profit if the company hits new profitability targets issued on Tuesday, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told reporters on an earnings call.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gol forecast 2016 earnings before interest payments and taxes will be equal to between 4 percent and 6 percent of revenue. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)

