Brazil's Gol sees operating profit covering debt payments -CEO

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas should be able to cover debt payments with its operating profit if the company hits new profitability targets issued on Tuesday, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told reporters on an earnings call.
Earlier on Tuesday, Gol forecast 2016 earnings before interest payments and taxes will be equal to between 4 percent and 6 percent of revenue. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.