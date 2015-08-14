Brazil airline Gol may trim fleet plan due to slowdown -CEO

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks pare gains after Trump's inaugural speech
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA may adjust its fleet plan due to an adverse economic outlook, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said on a Friday conference call to discuss a sharp second-quarter net loss.
Kakinoff said the airline had some flexibility in when it receives additional 737 aircraft from planemaker Boeing Co , as well as the option of leasing out its planes to other carriers. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REFINANCE EXISTING BANK CREDIT FACILITIES
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $9.4 MILLION VERSUS $8.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: