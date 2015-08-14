Brazil airline Gol may trim fleet plan due to slowdown -CEO

SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA may adjust its fleet plan due to an adverse economic outlook, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said on a Friday conference call to discuss a sharp second-quarter net loss.

Kakinoff said the airline had some flexibility in when it receives additional 737 aircraft from planemaker Boeing Co , as well as the option of leasing out its planes to other carriers. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Christian Plumb)