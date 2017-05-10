Brazil airline Gol posts $74 mln first-quarter profit

SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA on Wednesday reported net income of 233 million reais ($74 million) in the first quarter, down 69 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Profit beat an average forecast of 151 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 42 percent from a year earlier to 253 million reais, or 9.6 percent of net revenue.

($1 = 3.17 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)