Brazil airline Gol posts $74 mln first-quarter profit

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA on Wednesday reported net income of 233 million reais ($74 million) in the first quarter, down 69 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing.
Profit beat an average forecast of 151 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 42 percent from a year earlier to 253 million reais, or 9.6 percent of net revenue.
($1 = 3.17 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit