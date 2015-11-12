Brazil airline Gol scraps 2015 profit target, trims fleet plan

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas
Aereas cut its 2015 operational profit
forecast to a loss and trimmed fleet plans through 2017 after a
weak currency and meager demand triggered a heavy third-quarter
loss.
Gol said in a late Wednesday filing that it expects to post
a loss before interest and taxes equal of as much as 2 percent
of revenue. Its previous target for the so-called EBIT margin
was positive 2-5 percent.
In the face of a sharp economic recession and rising
imported fuel and aircraft costs, Gol decided to receive just
four of the 15 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft originally
scheduled between 2016 and 2017.
The airline is also reworking its network, adding new Latin
American destinations such as Havana while cutting back service
to Florida on a seasonal basis, after a steep currency drop put
trips to Disney World out of reach for many Brazilians.
Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said on an earnings call that
Gol's international network would shrink 7-8 percent in the
fourth quarter. Gol aims to reduce its domestic network 1
percent in 2015.
Kakinoff added that the airline had also trimmed its
executive ranks and would hold back on filling empty jobs due to
natural turnover in its workforce.
Gol has not reported a quarterly profit since the end of
2011, hit by fierce competition, flagging demand and the
cost-inflating effects of the Brazilian currency's
30 percent drop this year to all-time lows.
The company reported a net loss of 2.134 billion reais
($564.55 million) in the third quarter, far worse than a 245
million reais loss a year earlier.
EBIT fell 94 percent to 9 million reais. The EBIT margin in
the first nine months of the year fell to -1.2 percent from 4.6
percent in the same period of 2014.
($1 = 3.7800 Brazilian reais)
