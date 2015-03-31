Brazil airline Gol may adjust overseas flights due to currency

SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA may rework its international network this year due to a much stronger dollar, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told journalists on a conference call on Tuesday.

Brazil's currency, the real, has tumbled more than 18 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, driving up the cost of Brazilians' vacations to Florida, a key foreign destination for Gol for the past two years. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)