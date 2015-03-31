Brazil airline Gol may adjust overseas flights due to currency

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA may rework its international network this year due to a much stronger dollar, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told journalists on a conference call on Tuesday.
Brazil's currency, the real, has tumbled more than 18 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, driving up the cost of Brazilians' vacations to Florida, a key foreign destination for Gol for the past two years. (Reporting by Priscila Jordao and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.