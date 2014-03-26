版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 26日 星期三 21:27 BJT

Brazil airline Gol sees more fuel price pressure in 2014

SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas has seen higher-than-expected jet fuel prices so far this year and expects additional pressure from the cost of fuel, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Kakinoff said on a Wednesday conference call.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and aircraft rentals, an industry gauge of operating profit known as EBITDAR, should continue to rise in 2014 but not as much as in 2013, executives said on the call.

Gol reported its eighth straight quarterly loss late on Tuesday as a decline in the real currency pushed up costs and worsened the impact of higher fuel prices. (Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐