Gol says airline price competition subsided since April

SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has seen price competition subsiding since April after a spike in March, Chief Financial Officer Richard Lark told analysts on a Wednesday conference call.

Demand in Brazil's travel market has been stable, and there is no sign of an inflection point leading to growth, he added. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
