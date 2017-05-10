Gol says airline price competition subsided since April

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
SAO PAULO May 10 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has seen price competition subsiding since April after a spike in March, Chief Financial Officer Richard Lark told analysts on a Wednesday conference call.
Demand in Brazil's travel market has been stable, and there is no sign of an inflection point leading to growth, he added. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit