Brazil airline Gol may keep cutting flights into 2014 -CEO

SAO PAULO, March 26 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA may continue cutting domestic flights into 2014, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff told journalists on a Tuesday call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings.

The airline said earlier on Tuesday that it planned to reduce domestic flights by about 7 percent this year as part of a plan to restore operational profitability after a deep fourth-quarter loss.
