Brazil airline Gol to decide on listing Smiles in early 2013

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
SAO PAULO Nov 14 Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas will decide early next year whether to list its benefits program Smiles separately in a possible spin-off, Chief Executive Paulo Kakinoff said on Wednesday.
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).