Israeli mobile operator Cellcom mulls acquisition of rival Golan

TEL AVIV Aug 27 Cellcom, Israel's
largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday it plans to
review the possible purchase of holdings in its competitor Golan
Telecom.
This follows an invitation by Bank Rothschild, which Golan
hired to represent its shareholders in a possible sale of the
company.
"There is no assurance that the company will make an offer
to purchase Golan Telecom nor as to the execution of such a
sale," Cellcom said in a statement.
Golan, which has recruited 850,000 subscribers since
launching in 2012, said on Wednesday its shareholders had hired
an investment bank to explore options including putting the
company up for sale, acquiring a competitor or staying
independent.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)