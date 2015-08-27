UPDATE 1-Israel mobile operator Cellcom looks at buying rival Golan

* Golan exploring options, including sale
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Aug 27 Cellcom will review a
possible purchase of rival Golan Telecom, Israel's largest
mobile phone operator said on Thursday, indicating a sector that
expanded in 2012 might be set for consolidation.
Golan said a day earlier it was exploring options including
a possible sale of the company.
Shares in Cellcom were up 2.2 percent to 27.43 shekels
($7.03) in Tel Aviv. Its New York-listed shares surged nearly 16
percent to $6.75 on Wednesday.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of six new operators, including Golan, sparking a
price war that hit subscriber numbers, revenue and profit at
Cellcom, Partner and Bezeq unit Pelephone.
Golan has since gained 850,000 subscribers.
Another competitor is cable TV operator HOT, a subsidiary of
European telecoms group Altice. Other players are
mobile virtual network operators which piggy-back off of other
networks.
Competition has meant all-inclusive calls, texts and
Internet packages are available for as little as $15 a month.
Cellcom reported an 85 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit and its subscriber base slipped to 2.848 million as it
lost 37,000 customers.
Cellcom has said it was negotiating with Golan and the
Communications Ministry over a third and fourth generation
network-sharing agreement with Golan.
Analysts said it was difficult to put a price on privately
held Golan and some questioned Golan's motive in announcing it
was contemplating a sale.
They said this could be aimed at pressuring regulators to
grant concessions regarding requirements it deploy its own
network. Until now Golan has been paying Cellcom to use its
infrastructure.
Cellcom is deploying 4G services and Golan would need to buy
half that network to meet regulatory requirements.
($1 = 3.9040 shekels)
