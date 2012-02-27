版本:
2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Norway's Golar LNG orders two new carriers from Samsung Heavy

OSLO Feb 27 Golar LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping company owned by billionaire John Fredriksen, has ordered two new LNG carriers from South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries, the firm said on Monday.

The two vessels have a combined total cost of "slightly above" $400 million and are scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2014 and in early 2015 respectively.

Both contracts include options for a further carrier for delivery in 2015, the firm said.

