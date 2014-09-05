BRIEF-Golar LNG announces Secondary Offering of its Common Stock by World Shipholding

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 4 Golar LNG Ltd :
* Said on Thursday it announces Secondary Offering of its Common Stock by World Shipholding Ltd.
* Said its principal shareholder, World Shipholding, commences a secondary offering of 27.8 million shares of its common stock
* Said World Shipholding expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4.2 million common shares
* Said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of common shares by World Shipholding
