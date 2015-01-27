版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 27日 星期二 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Golar LNG Partners declares Q4 cash distribution of $0.5625/unit

Jan 27 Golar LNG Partners Lp :

* Says board declared quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended Dec. 31, 2014 of $0.5625 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
