Golar LNG and Rosneft to work on floating LNG production

MILAN, March 5 Norwegian shipping company Golar
LNG and Russian oil giant Rosneft have signed
a preliminary agreement to develop floating liquefied natural
gas (LNG) plants in Latin America and potentially elsewhere,
Golar said on Thursday.
The new concept of floating LNG production has yet to be
tested and the first such plant, owned by Pacific Rubiales
and built by Belgium's Exmar, is expected to
come on stream later this year. Its output is earmarked for sale
to Russia's Gazprom.
Golar and Rosneft aim to sign two agreements that would give
the Russian company capacity from Golar's floating gas
liquification plants under development, Golar said.
Rosneft has long sought to break into LNG trading and
production amid rising demand for LNG over the long term.
It has plans with ExxonMobil to build an export
plant in Russia's Far East to produce 5 million tonnes a year of
the frozen gas from 2018, but the project has been hindered by
infrastructure bottlenecks and uncertainty over gas reserves.
Golar LNG owns and operates LNG tankers but is also working
on converting several vessels into production units, which would
be moored above offshore gasfields and liquefy the supply for
onward shipment.
