2012年 7月 9日

UPDATE 1-Golar LNG to raise $385 mln from asset sale

July 9 LNG shipping company Golar LNG said it will sell its interests in the Nusantara Regas Satu floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to its subsidiary Golar LNG Partners LP for $385 million.

The Norwegian shipper, led by billionaire John Fredriksen, plans to invest part of the proceeds in new LNG carriers and FSRUs, it said.

New liquefaction projects in Australia and the Middle East, which promise to bring more fuel to the market by 2014-2015, and fast-growing demand in Asia are driving demand for LNG shipping.

Golar LNG's shares were down 1 percent at $38.67 on Monday on the Nasdaq, while Golar LNG Partners' units were trading down 2 percent at $34.15.

