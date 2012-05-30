REFILE-Golar LNG contracts ship at significantly higher rate

May 30 Golar LNG Ltd, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping company, has secured an 11-month contract for one of its ships at a significantly higher rate than its previous charter.

The company, controlled by Norwegian-born shipping tycoon John Fredriksen, did not reveal the rate and the customer.

Analysts at investment bank RS Platou Markets and brokerage Morgan Stanley Research have said the ship would be earning about $150,000 per day.

The 145,700 cubic-meter ship, Golar Viking, started its new contract on May 1, Golar LNG said in a statement.

Golar Viking was previously chartered to Qatar Gas Transport Co Ltd at about less than half the new rate, analysts had said.

Rates for LNG carriers have more than tripled since mid-2010 after demand from Asia tightened ship availability.

Earlier on Wednesday, Golar LNG reported quarterly results that missed market expectations.

Golar LNG shares, which have fallen about 21 percent in the last three months, were down 4 percent at $33.74 on the Nasdaq.