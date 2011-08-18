UPDATE 1-Trading business hurts Golar LNG Q2, shares fall

* Posts breakeven in Q2

* Analysts say adj profit misses Wall Street view

* Shares down as much as 11 percent (Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Golar LNG Ltd posted an adjusted profit that at least three analysts said was below expectations, as costs rose and its trading business saw losses.

Shares of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier fell as much as 11 percent in morning trade on Nasdaq.

April-June net loss was $621,000, or breakeven per share, compared with a loss of $5.7 million, or 8 cents a share, a year ago.

Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Omar Nokta said excluding items, Golar LNG posted a profit of 11 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Excluding trading losses of $8.7 million, earnings would have been in line with consensus," Nokta said in a note.

Two other analysts also said that on an adjusted basis, profit was below estimates.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company's quarterly revenue, however, increased 33 percent to $74 million, compared with market estimates of $53.75 million.

"The company will reduce its LNG trading activity until markets change or a more successful trading model has been established," Golar said in a statement.

Golar LNG last year formed a unit, Golar Commodities, to trade physical LNG cargos and offer financial risk management to LNG customers around the world.

Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $29.50 in late morning trade on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)