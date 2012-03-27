UPDATE 2-Centerra slashes output forecast at Kyrgyz gold mine

* Centerra cuts forecast by a third due to ice movement
* 2012 Kumtor gold output seen at 390,000-410,000 ounces
* Says further labour disputes could jeopardise target
* Kumtor mine accounted for 12 pct of Kyrgyz GDP in 2011
By Olga Dzyubenko
BISHKEK, March 27 Canadian miner Centerra Gold
on Tuesday slashed its forecast for 2012 production at
its flagship mine in Kyrgyzstan by about a third due to ice
movement in the pit, a decline sure to weigh on the fragile
economy of the Central Asian state.
Toronto-based Centerra Gold said any repeat of the 10-day
strike that disrupted production at the Kumtor mine last month
also could jeopardise its ability to meet a revised output
target of 390,000 to 410,000 ounces this year.
Centerra had earlier forecast 2012 production at Kumtor of
575,000 to 625,000 ounces of gold, versus the 583,156 ounces
achieved last year. The mine accounted for more than 90 percent
of the company's total gold production last year.
The economy in Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous former Soviet
republic where gross domestic product per capita is less than a
tenth of that in neighbouring Kazakhstan, relies heavily on gold
production from Kumtor and remittances from migrant workers.
Kumtor, one of the highest-altitude gold mines in the world
at nearly 4,000 metres above sea level, contributed nearly 12
percent of the country's GDP and more than half of its export
revenues last year.
"This will mean a major decline in industrial production,
GDP and tax revenues," said Orozbek Duisheyev, president of the
Kyrgyz Association of Miners and Geologists. "We're talking
enormous losses, in the region of $200 million to $250 million."
Centerra Gold, in which the Kyrgyz state owns a 33 percent
stake, said increased ice movement in the southeast section of
the pit - exacerbated by the labour stoppage - would delay
access to a separate zone where gold grades are higher.
As a result, production from the high-grade SB zone that had
been expected this year would be deferred until 2013-2015, the
company said in a statement. This would be partly offset by an
acceleration of mining in the southwest section of the pit.
LABOUR DISPUTE
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, sworn in last December
in the first peaceful handover of the presidency since
independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, has pledged to stamp
out corruption to foster investment, particularly in mining.
Centerra said that its "collective bargaining agreement"
with employees at the mine was due to expire at the end of 2012.
"A work stoppage at any time during the year could have a
significant impact on Kumtor achieving its revised forecast
production," the company said.
Unionised employees at the mine went on strike last month
over salary deductions for payments to Kyrgyzstan's social fund.
The company said on Feb. 16 it expected the settlement to cost
about $4 million this year.
Last month's dispute followed a brief disruption in
December, when protesters interrupted fuel and other supplies to
the mine by blocking a road. That dispute was quickly resolved
by a deal for more community involvement.
Centerra also produces gold at the Boroo mine in Mongolia.
The company last month reported a 36 percent increase in the
size of its measured and indicated gold resources, driven by
exploration at Kumtor and other projects in Russia and Mongolia.
Centerra's shares closed at C$16.13 ($16.27) on Monday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.($1 = 0.9915 Canadian dollars)