CFTC had talks on London gold, silver price-setting -O'Malia

* Gold, silver discussions are in early stage -commissioner
* CFTC looking into the range of index-setting
* Talks not as serious as Libor investigation
By Tom Polansek
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14 The U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission has engaged in "a couple" of
conversations about whether the daily setting of gold and silver
prices in London is open to manipulation, Commissioner Scott
O'Malia said on Thursday.
The agency's look into the situation is "fairly immature in
its development," he told reporters at a futures conference in
Florida.
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported on
Wednesday that the CFTC was examining various aspects of
price-setting, including whether it is sufficiently transparent.
"What was stated in that story was more than I think we're
doing," O'Malia said. "I think we've had a couple conversations.
We're looking at energy, indexes, prices, how they're set. We'll
look at all of the range of index-setting."
The discussions about gold and silver come after the
Libor-rigging scandal that exposed widespread manipulation by
British banks, including Barclays Plc, of the interest
rate-setting benchmark. The scandal has increased global
regulators' scrutiny of other money market benchmarks.
Gold prices are set twice daily by five banks via
teleconference, while three banks set silver prices. Those
fixings are used to determine spot prices for the billions of
dollars of the two precious metals traded each day.
"It's safe to say that we're looking at anything that has an
index-setting process, but it's not at the same level as the
Libor investigation," O'Malia said.