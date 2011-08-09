UPDATE 1-Commerzbank ups Q3, Q4 gold price estimates

* Raises prices by $200/oz for Q3 and Q4
* Sees gold at $1,900/oz by 2012-end
* Says prices may fall briefly at times
(Adds details)
Aug 9 Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Tuesday raised
its gold price forecast for the remainder of the year, saying
the safe haven status of the precious metal will keep demand
high in spite of its record-high prices.
Analysts at Germany's second-biggest bank see gold prices
XAU= $200 an ounce higher, averaging $1,700 at the end of the
third quarter and reaching $1,800 an ounce in the fourth
quarter.
At the end of 2012, gold could trade at $1,900 an ounce,
Commerzbank said.
"In view of the current factors - debt problems in the
United States and Europe, still expansionary monetary policy in
the major industrialised nations, inflationary pressures in the
emerging markets and low real interest rates - gold is likely
to remain in demand despite the high price," the analysts wrote
in a note to clients.
With the safe haven status of U.S. Treasuries taking a hit
from the debt downgrade of the country, the analysts expect
investors to continue to flock to gold.
Prices were also expected to gain against the Swiss franc
and Japanese yen after the latest interventions by the
respective central banks.
However, the analysts expect gold prices to fall briefly at
times.
"This could happen for example if the margin requirement
for gold futures is raised. Speculative financial investors
could then be forced to sell," they said.
Gold prices hit a record high on Tuesday in its biggest
three-day rally since the depths of the financial crisis in
2008, as investor fears over the threat to the global economy
from the European and U.S. debt crises hit assets seen as
higher risk. [ID:nL6E7J90JS]
Though spot prices XAU= retreated from highs as stock
markets opened higher in the United States, they remained up
1.4 percent on the day at $1,739.60 an ounce at 1342 GMT,
having earlier peaked at $1,778.29.
A consensus view of analysts in Reuters poll on July 22
estimated prices to reach $1,602.58 an ounce by the end of the
year. COMMODITYPOLL21
(Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta in Bangalore; Editing
by Marguerita Choy)