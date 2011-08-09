UPDATE 1-Commerzbank ups Q3, Q4 gold price estimates

* Raises prices by $200/oz for Q3 and Q4

* Sees gold at $1,900/oz by 2012-end

* Says prices may fall briefly at times

(Adds details)

Aug 9 Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Tuesday raised its gold price forecast for the remainder of the year, saying the safe haven status of the precious metal will keep demand high in spite of its record-high prices.

Analysts at Germany's second-biggest bank see gold prices XAU= $200 an ounce higher, averaging $1,700 at the end of the third quarter and reaching $1,800 an ounce in the fourth quarter.

At the end of 2012, gold could trade at $1,900 an ounce, Commerzbank said.

"In view of the current factors - debt problems in the United States and Europe, still expansionary monetary policy in the major industrialised nations, inflationary pressures in the emerging markets and low real interest rates - gold is likely to remain in demand despite the high price," the analysts wrote in a note to clients.

With the safe haven status of U.S. Treasuries taking a hit from the debt downgrade of the country, the analysts expect investors to continue to flock to gold.

Prices were also expected to gain against the Swiss franc and Japanese yen after the latest interventions by the respective central banks.

However, the analysts expect gold prices to fall briefly at times.

"This could happen for example if the margin requirement for gold futures is raised. Speculative financial investors could then be forced to sell," they said.

Gold prices hit a record high on Tuesday in its biggest three-day rally since the depths of the financial crisis in 2008, as investor fears over the threat to the global economy from the European and U.S. debt crises hit assets seen as higher risk. [ID:nL6E7J90JS]

Though spot prices XAU= retreated from highs as stock markets opened higher in the United States, they remained up 1.4 percent on the day at $1,739.60 an ounce at 1342 GMT, having earlier peaked at $1,778.29.

A consensus view of analysts in Reuters poll on July 22 estimated prices to reach $1,602.58 an ounce by the end of the year. COMMODITYPOLL21 (Reporting by Antonita Madonna Devotta in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)