Eldorado Gold says "quietly optimistic" about new Greek govt talks

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
DENVER, Sept 22 Eldorado Gold Corp, whose gold mining projects in Greece were suspended by the previous government, is looking forward to engaging with the new government in the next few days, Chief Executive Paul Wright said on Tuesday.
Wright said he believed the new Greek government and the Vancouver-based mining company could resolve their differences but if not, Eldorado couldn't continue investing in the country.
"I am quietly optimistic we will get there. But if we don't we are going to take alternative action," Wright said speaking at the Denver Gold Forum, an annual gold industry event. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant, Editing by Franklin Paul)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.