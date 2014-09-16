Gold miner Newmont CEO says focused on business, not Barrick

DENVER, Sept 16 There is "nothing" in the works
between Newmont Mining Corp and Barrick Gold Corp
, Newmont's chief executive said on Tuesday, six months
after talks to merge the world's two biggest gold producers
foundered.
Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg said he has not held any merger
discussions with Barrick since April and that Denver-based
Newmont was focused on other things.
"What we are doing from our side is continuing to run our
operations, deliver at or better than what we have put out for
guidance and work on developing our own portfolio," he told
Reuters in an interview at the Denver Gold Forum, an industry
event.
Last month, Goldberg told reporters in Melbourne that he was
open to resuming discussions about a potential merger with
Barrick.
"We are always open to consider opportunities for value, but
there is nothing in that area going on," Goldberg said on
Tuesday.
In July, Barrick Chairman John Thornton said the miner
remained open to a tie-up with Newmont, but made it clear that a
deal was not his current focus.
This year's talks were the third time in a seven-year period
that Barrick and Newmont seriously contemplated a merger.
Analysts say merging the two miner's large, overlapping
operations in Nevada could result in cost savings of between
$500 million and $1 billion.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant, editing by G Crosse)