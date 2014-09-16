Randgold says AngloGold stake in Kibali mine too pricey

DENVER, Sept 16 Randgold Resources Ltd,
a joint venture partner in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd's
Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, believes the
stake it does not own is too costly at current prices, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
CEO Mark Bristow spoke in response to a suggestion from
Investec analysts that Randgold buy AngloGold's 45-percent stake
in the mine.
Such a deal, Investec said, would boost Randgold's growth
while shoring up AngloGold's finances, an alternative to the
rights issue it abandoned this week. Investec valued the stake
at $2.1 billion.
Bristow said Investec's valuation shows how much value
Randgold has added to Kibali, but noted that it has yet to make
back its initial investment.
"Why would we want to own the other half of Kibali when we
haven't returned our own investment, and (then) pay a
significant premium for it?" he told Reuters on the sidelines of
the Denver Gold Forum, an industry conference.
"We would rather take the money and build another Kibali,
and get the same uplift."
AngloGold, Africa's largest gold producer, scrapped a
planned demerger and rights issue on Monday after a shareholder
revolt against the overhaul announced five days ago.
Kibali is Randgold's biggest ever project in terms of
investment. The $2.5 billion joint venture, which also includes
state miner Sokimo, poured its first gold last September and
could eventually rank among the world's biggest gold mines.
"I would of course add the caveat that we would, of course,
be interested at a price," Bristow said. "But at this stage with
the quality of the asset relative to all other assets ... we are
not going to overpay for it."
