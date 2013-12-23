REPEAT-FEATURE-Dominican gold rush hits a bureaucratic slowdown

By Ezra Fieser
COTUI, Dominican Republic Dec 23 Little more
than a decade ago, one of the world's largest known gold
deposits sat abandoned in the foothills of the Dominican
Republic's Central Cordillera mountain range. Car-sized boulders
leached heavy metals into what locals called the "blood river,"
its waters ran so red from contaminants.
Today the mine, which reopened as Pueblo Viejo this year,
hums with activity. Trucks with tires twice the size of an SUV
roll through its massive open pits on roads that cut through the
11-square-kilometer site (4.24 square miles), transporting tons
of rock to a processing facility.
Some 2,000 people already work here, churning out shimmering
gold bars that are exported to Canada and the United States, but
the mine has the potential to create 12,700 more direct and
indirect jobs and contribute $1.3 billion a year in exports.
This dynamic, foreign-operated enterprise is part of the
country's effort to develop an industry that could help boost
and diversify its tourism-dependent economy.
Yet despite robust commercial production by two of the
world's largest gold mining companies, Canada's Barrick Gold
Corp and Goldcorp Inc, development of the mining
sector is vexed by bureaucratic delays and agitation by
activists still concerned about pollution and government deals
with foreign companies to exploit the nation's riches.
At stake are billions of dollars and thousands of jobs in a
country of 10 million with high levels of unemployment and
poverty.
DRINKING-WATER SAFETY
The river close by the mine is no longer bloody, but the
destruction wrought by the Rosario mine - the site's previous
name when it was run by the government until it closed in 1999 -
left mining with a dirty name locally.
When they took over the mine site, Barrick and Goldcorp
launched an extensive cleanup and environmental protection
program to prevent pollution of the nearby streams. The mine
says it treats 40,000 cubic meters of contaminated water per
day.
"We don't release any water until it's been tested and meets
standards," said Jorge Lobato, operations environmental
superintendent at the mine. "There are very few mines that have
this type of (waste removal) operation."
Nevertheless, local community groups remained concerned that
the heavy metals from exposed rock could end up in nearby
waterways, and the opposition says it is in for the long haul.
"We're fully prepared to mount campaigns against any future
mining projects," said Domingo Abreu, one of the organizers of
the loose-knit groups opposing mining.
FORCING A SHREWDER FOREIGN CONTRACT
In the spring, making common cause with the
environmentalists, political activists dismayed by sweetheart
deals for foreign companies operating in the country waged a
public campaign against the Pueblo Viejo mine.
The government was forced to renegotiate what critics said
was an overly generous contract signed with the companies in
2009 by then-President Leonel Fernandez, whose ruling
pro-business Dominican Liberation Party has looked for outside
interests to develop key economic sectors, such as mining and
tourism.
Since the party won relection last year, President Danilo
Medina has sought to distance himself from Fernandez, and he
soon became a critic of the contract himself. "For every $100 in
gold exports, Barrick receives $97 and the Dominican people will
receive $3," Medina said in an address to Congress in February.
"This is simply unacceptable."
In May a new contract gave the Dominican government roughly
51 percent of gross profits, up from 37 percent under the
original agreement, costing the owners more than $1 billion at
the current market price.
It has not been an easy year for Barrick's Latin American
operations. Indefinite suspension of its Pascua-Lama mine, along
the Chile-Argentina border, has contributed to a fall in the
company's stock price and increased pressure for returns at a
handful of other mines, including Pueblo Viejo, one of Barrick's
five core projects, company officials told Reuters.
APPLICATION PENDING...AND PENDING
While the successful challenge to the terms of the largest
single foreign investment in the country's history has cast a
pall over investment in the sector generally, as has the 25
percent drop in gold prices this year, there remains a third
source of uncertainty: bureaucratic delays.
In July, the Dominican congress passed a law to create a new
Ministry of Energy and Mining, intended to help develop the
industry. But no minister has yet been named, and questions
swirl over the power of the new entity to regulate the energy
sector.
The existing Mining Management Office has been left
relatively powerless, leaving hundreds of applications for new
explorations pending.
Precipitate Gold Corp launched a Dominican operation
in August 2012. The company, also Canadian, expected an
8-to-12-month approval period to explore some 26,000 acres in
the Central Cordillera, the mountainous area that holds the most
promise for future mining projects. More than a year and a half
has passed.
Precipitate's request is one of 284 applications pending at
the Dominican Mining Office, according to data obtained by
Reuters, although the office said no companies have withdrawn
their requests.
Meanwhile, in an effort to improve public perception of
mining, the government has launched a public awareness campaign
along with the industry that highlights the benefits of mining,
like jobs in economically depressed regions.
"They want to move public perception of the sector," said
Andrew Cheatle, chief executive of UniGold, another
Canadian company with projects on hold in the country. "It's an
approach that will play out in years, not months," he said.
A SPRING SURGE?
Notwithstanding the malaise afflicting the industry,
official enthusiasm over the country's mining future remains
undiminished.
"The state is completely and totally in support of the
expansion of mining in the Dominican Republic," said Alexander
Medina, director general of the soon-to-be phased-out Mining
Management Office.
The mining office estimates that the country sits atop $60
billion in mineral and metal reserves, including as much as 40
million ounces of gold. Pueblo Viejo alone is estimated to hold
25.3 million ounces of gold, as well as substantial reserves of
silver, copper and zinc.
Reserves in other Latin American countries, including Chile
and Peru, dwarf the Dominican deposits, but here the mining
potential has only just begin to be exploited. "We're at the tip
of the iceberg in terms of potential for the country," said
Medina.
The delay in approving applications is purely bureaucratic,
he insisted, a consequence of pulling together the new ministry.
He said it would likely be established in January.
"I think that after the first three or four months, these
applications will start to be approved."
Jeffrey R. Wilson, president and chief executive of
Precipitate, says his company wants to hang on. "I don't see the
delay forcing us to pull out of the country. But certainly
investor fatigue comes in after a while."
The wait has already forced Precipitate to look to Mexico,
he said, where it is drilling for gold and silver near the
Arizona border.