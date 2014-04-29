版本:
Deutsche Bank resigns gold, silver fix seat, gives two weeks' notice

LONDON, April 29 Deutsche Bank has resigned its seat on the London gold and silver fix without finding a buyer, a spokesman for the bank said on Tuesday.

A source close to the matter said the bank gave two weeks' notice and it will cease to be part of the price-setting process as of May 13.

