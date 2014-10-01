Broker ICAP enters race to replace century-old gold fix

*
LONDON Oct 1 ICAP, the world's biggest
interdealer broker, will submit a proposal to the bullion market
to replace the century-old global price benchmark for gold known
as the "fix", the company told Reuters on Wednesday.
Representatives from a handful of banks have been running
the current version of the gold fix, set twice a day by
telephone, since 1919. Producers, consumers and investors use
the benchmark to trade the metal and value their holdings.
"Our joint solution for the administration of the London
Gold Fixing will be rooted in transparent methodology and data
processes, while making use of our market-leading industry
expertise," Kevin Taylor, managing director of ICAP Information
Services, said.
