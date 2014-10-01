UPDATE 1-Broker ICAP enters race to replace century-old gold fix

* LBMA and gold fix administrators requested proposals last
LONDON, Oct 1 ICAP, the world's biggest
interdealer broker, will submit a proposal to the bullion market
to replace the century-old global price benchmark for gold known
as the "fix", the company told Reuters on Wednesday.
Representatives from a handful of banks have been running
the current version of the gold fix, set twice a day by
telephone, since 1919. Producers, consumers and investors use
the benchmark to trade the metal and value their holdings.
Regulators have focused on precious metal benchmarks since
the Libor interest rate-rigging scandal broke in 2012, leading
the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and the four banks
currently administering the gold fix to launch a
request-for-proposals (RFP) process last month.
Sources told Reuters that at least 15 companies had
expressed interest in replacing the London gold benchmark.
The new benchmark will need to comply with the 19 principles
on financial benchmarks outlined in July 2013 by the
International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), an
umbrella group of market regulators.
ICAP voluntarily adopted the IOSCO Principles for Financial
Benchmarks in July, said Kevin Taylor, managing director of ICAP
Information Services, adding that it would continue building its
business on those principles.
"Our joint solution for the administration of the London
Gold Fixing will be rooted in transparent methodology and data
processes, while making use of our market-leading industry
expertise," Taylor said on Wednesday.
The LBMA will hold a seminar this month for short-listed
proposals.
In a shift driven by the increased regulatory scrutiny
after scandals over manipulation of benchmark prices in other
financial markets, a similar process to find a new administrator
took place in the silver market this year.
That search yielded an electronic auction mechanism run by
the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and Thomson Reuters
.
CME was the first to confirm its interest in bidding to
operate the gold process in July.
The London Metal Exchange, data provider Platts, part of
McGraw Hill Group, and bullion broker Autilla also said
they were in talks with the bullion market but declined to
comment on whether they had submitted a formal proposal.
A third source said that U.S. derivatives bourse
Intercontinental Exchange is likely to have put in a
proposal. The exchange declined to comment.
These companies had all bid to replace the 117-year-old
silver benchmark, alongside U.S. news agency Bloomberg and
British-based exchange-traded funds provider ETF Securities.
