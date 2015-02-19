ICE to replace London gold "fix" from March 20 - LBMA

LONDON Feb 19 ICE Benchmark Administration (IBA) will run an electronic gold price benchmark from March 20 to replace the century-old London process known as the "fix", the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Thursday.

IBA, a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange, will provide the price platform and methodology as well as the overall administration and governance for what will become the LBMA Gold Price.

The LBMA will retain the intellectual property of the index. (Reporting By Clara Denina; Editing by Pravin Char)