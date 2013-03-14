UPDATE 1-How London's gold and silver prices are 'fixed'

* Market benchmarks being reviewed in wake of Libor affair
* Five banks take part in twice-daily pricing process for
gold
* CFTC had talks on gold, silver fixes: Commissioner O'Malia
By Veronica Brown
LONDON, March 14 London's gold and silver
markets face the possibility of a probe alongside other
benchmarks into price setting, putting a century-old practice
under the spotlight after the Libor rigging scandal that exposed
widespread interest rate manipulation by banks.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has engaged in
"a couple" of conversations about whether the daily setting of
gold and silver prices in London is open to manipulation,
Commissioner Scott O'Malia said on Thursday, although he said
the situation is "fairly immature in its development."
The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported on
Wednesday that the CFTC was examining various aspects of gold
and silver price-setting, including whether it is sufficiently
transparent.
"What was stated in that story was more than I think we're
doing," O'Malia told reporters at the annual Futures Industry
Association conference in Florida on Thursday.
"I think we've had a couple of conversations. We're looking
at energy, indexes, prices, how they're set. We'll look at all
of the range of index-setting," O'Malia said.
The CFTC declined to provide an official comment, while the
chairs of the London Gold Fixing Company and London Silver
Fixing Company were not available for comment.
Another CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton, known as an
outspoken proponent of regulation to protect investors
and consumers, declined to specifically address the report,
saying: "Given the clubby manipulation efforts we saw in Libor
benchmarks, I assume other benchmarks - many other benchmarks -
are legit areas of inquiry."
Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) also declined
to comment on whether it was looking into gold and silver price
setting, but said on Thursday it is feeding into a wider review
of price benchmarks run by the International Organisation of
Securities Commissions (IOSCO) - a global umbrella group for
markets regulators.
IOSCO is set to publish a report in May with principles on
how to compile important benchmarks to avoid rigging.
The setting, or "fix", of the gold price in London dates
back to 1919, originally involving NM Rothschild & Sons, Mocatta
& Goldsmid, Samuel Montagu & Co, Pixley & Abell and Sharps &
Wilkins. Silver price setting started in 1897.
Currently, gold fixing happens twice a day by teleconference
with five banks: Bank of Nova Scotia-ScotiaMocatta,
Barclays Bank Plc, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC
Bank USA, NA and Société Générale. The fixings are
used to determine prices globally.
Chairmanship of the Gold Fixing rotates annually among the
member banks.
At the start of each gold price-fixing, the chairman
announces an opening price to the other four members who relay
that to their customers, and based on orders received from them,
instruct their representatives to declare themselves as buyers
or sellers at that price.
The gold price is adjusted up and down until demand and
supply is matched at which point the price is declared "Fixed".
The fixings are used to determine spot prices for the
billions of dollars of the two precious metals traded each day.
Buyers and sellers can get insight on price changes and the
level of interest during the fixing process. They can cancel,
increase or decrease their interest based on that information.
Gold and silver price setting has long been the subject of
debate, and the CFTC looked at complaints about the silver
market in 2008.
But most believe that the process is transparent.
"The fix is open, consequential, transparent and has stood
the test of time. It's not open to manipulation in the same way
as Libor," said Ross Norman, chief executive of bullion broker
Sharps Pixley.