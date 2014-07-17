UPDATE 1-CME Group throws down gauntlet in race to run gold fix

(Adds comments, background throughout)
By Clara Denina and Jan Harvey
LONDON, July 17 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange
(CME) said on Thursday it would be happy to administer, with
Thomson Reuters, the global price benchmark for gold known as
the "fix", a day after banks effectively called time on the
current arrangement.
The century-old gold fix is a standard price for the metal
that banks set twice a day over the telephone. It is based on
transactions between their clients such as central banks and
mining companies.
Regulators have focused on the precious metal benchmarks
since the Libor interest rate-rigging scandal broke in 2012.
Some observers say the system for pricing the metals leaves it
equally vulnerable to manipulation.
An official at Britain's Financial Conduct Authority told
lawmakers this month that collusion among banks in setting the
gold benchmark was possible, although there was no proof for now
that it was happening.
The watchdog has studied the gold fix and fined Barclays
26 million pounds for failures in internal controls
that allowed a gold options trader to manipulate the setting of
gold prices.
London Gold Market Fixing Ltd, the company working on behalf
of gold fixing banks Barclays, HSBC <HSBA.L,> Societe Generale
and Bank of Nova Scotia, said it would ask
for proposals so it could appoint a new administrator for the
benchmark.
CME managing director of metals products Harriet Hunnable
was first out of the blocks, saying the exchange would bid to be
involved in a new process, which may turn the current
twice-daily price-setting conference call into an electronic
auction.
The Chicago exchange's parent company CME Group and
Thomson Reuters were named last week as the new
operators of the electronic benchmark for silver that will also
include an increased number of participants, in a move likely to
precede sweeping reforms of the way precious metals are priced.
"Having won the silver price mandate in partnership with
Thomson Reuters, CME Group would be delighted to be part of this
proposal process with Thomson Reuters and look forward to
engaging with the London Gold market participants," Hunnable
said in a statement.
A spokesman for Thomson Reuters declined to comment on the
CME statement, but Thomson Reuters GFMS head of research Rhona
O'Connell said earlier: "Everyone who contributed to the recent
discussions on the future of the silver price mechanism was
absolutely mindful of the need to establish a method that is
also applicable to other precious metals."
Eight companies had submitted proposals to run the silver
fix, which also included the London Metal Exchange (LME), which
had joined forces with technology provider Autilla.
The LME had yet to state whether it would submit a formal
proposal to administer the gold fix, but said in a statement:
"We are ready to expand our range of price discovery and
post-trade tools to further service the precious metals market."
Autilla CEO Mike Greenacre said the electronic platform they
proposed for silver had initially been designed to support
changes in the gold market and that the company was continuing
to develop it.
One of the other companies that submitted proposals to
administer a replacement to the silver fix, McGraw Hill Group's
subsidiary Platts, said dialogue with market
participants and interested parties was ongoing.
A source close to the matter said other companies that had
not bid for the silver benchmark replacement could now come
forward with new proposals.
