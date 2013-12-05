Back to the future? Hedging on agenda as gold prices fall -GFMS

* Hedging more appealing for miners after 26 pct price fall
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 5 Selling gold that has yet to be
mined to lock in a fixed price - a practice used by mining firms
that went out of vogue as prices surged - may make sense for
them again after a more than 20 percent drop in prices this
year.
Hedging, or selling production forward, shields mining
companies from falling prices but stops them benefiting from
gains. It fell out of favour during gold's 12-year bull run,
which peaked in 2011 with prices near $2,000 an ounce.
In an interview on Thursday with the Reuters Global Gold
Forum, metals consultancy Thomson Reuters GFMS analyst William
Tankard said this year's 26 percent drop in gold prices
to around $1,230 an ounce makes such a move a much more pressing
consideration for miners.
"For some years now, GFMS have been suggesting that as the
price cycle turns ... we would see a return to hedging," he
said. "This call has at times tested our conviction as we would
have expected to see a bit more activity than we have to date."
John Thornton, the incoming chairman of top global gold
producer Barrick Gold, said on Wednesday that he would
consider a hedging strategy once more, given the volatility in
the gold price.
"I do like his comment and would argue that, shareholder
resistance or not, mining companies should be looking at this
and aware of the opportunities that might be out there," Tankard
said.
He added, however, that the high cost of closing out past
hedges would make it a tough sell to previously bruised
shareholders.
Barrick, along with other miners such as AngloGold Ashanti
and Newcrest Mining, spent billions of dollars
in the late 2000s closing out hedges that were forcing them to
sell gold below spot prices, capping revenues even as costs were
rising.
REFRESHING STRATEGY
Miners' openness to hedging is likely to depend on their
operating costs, Tankard said. Barrick, a relatively low-cost
producer, is well placed to hedge, while others may find it a
tougher path, he said.
"Interest rates remain exceptionally lean, and gold
liquidity is not great. There aren't many central banks looking
to lend over long tenures at the moment," he said. "Coupled with
that, options hedging will not be especially cheap right now. So
it is a tough decision."
Some miners have already tentatively moved back to hedging
this year. Russian-focused miner Petropavlovsk said in
February it would hedge almost half its output to March 2014.
Tankard said that although hedging may now look appealing,
mining companies that had considered such a move a year ago,
when prices were above $1,700 an ounce, would have faced
extremely heavy criticism for doing so.
"I don't think that I'm being dramatic to suggest that a
move like that would have made management's interactions with
investors extremely strained, and it is easy to imagine
shareholder interventions to replace management," he said.
"Fast forward a year, and they would have looked like
geniuses, but only post-April (when prices crashed)," he added.
"I think the question has to be, what should producers be
doing in the current market? In terms of the way forward, unless
you can categorically state that the price is not going down
further, and I can't, why not take a look at the opportunities
out there?"