Gold demand from Asia plummets in first quarter -GFMS

* Global physical gold demand slides 24 pct in Q1
    * Chinese, Indian jewellery buying drops sharply

    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, April 26 Gold prices that hit a 13-month
high last month are likely to fall back in the short term
because of a slump in demand from key Asian consumers, GFMS
analysts at Thomson Reuters said in a report on Tuesday. 
    Global gold demand tumbled by 24 percent year on year to 781
tonnes in the first three months of the year, its weakest
quarter in seven years, as buying from leading consumers India
and China plummeted, GFMS said in the first-quarter update to
its Gold Survey 2016. 
    That coincided with a sharp rally in prices, which
posted their biggest quarterly increase in nearly 30 years.
Prices peaked last month at their highest since February 2015. 
    "The rally so far in 2016 developed too rapidly in our view,
and with poor demand from Asia we expect the gold price to ease
sooner rather than later, particularly if fears about the global
economy continue to abate," GFMS said in the report. 
    Demand for the metal will improve later in the year,
however, as lower prices attract Asian buyers back to the
market, it said.
    "This correction to comfortably below $1,200 will aid a
recovery in demand from the east, and this will ensure that
prices stay well above cyclical lows," it said. "Thereafter,
gold prices are set to resume their bull run (to) around $1,300
an ounce towards year-end."
    Indian jewellery consumption fell 56 percent to an
eight-year low in the first quarter, GFMS said, negatively
affected by surging prices and a jewellers' strike that
persisted through March. 
    Chinese jewellery demand slid 28 percent year on year, its
weakest start to a year since the GFMS data series began in
2000. Chinese gold demand is expected to decline in 2016 overall
as jewellery fabricators remains pessimistic towards consumption
volumes, GFMS said.
    
    GLOBAL GOLD SUPPLY AND DEMAND (T)
                              Q1     Q4    Q1      Pct change
                              2015   2015  2016    y-o-y
 DEMAND                                                      
 Jewellery consumption          525   581     373       -29.0
 Jewellery fabrication          558   560     385       -31.1
 Industrial fabrication          94    87      84       -10.4
 Net official sector demand     124   136      92       -26.2
 Retail investment              249   315     221       -11.0
 Physical demand               1025  1097     781       -23.8
                                                             
 SUPPLY                                                      
 Mine production                736   805     733        -0.4
 Scrap                          313   293     342         9.3
 Net hedging supply              -2    18      16      -908.8
 Total                         1047  1116    1091         4.2
 Source: GFMS Gold Survey 2016, Q1 Update and Outlook
    

 (Editing by David Goodman)

