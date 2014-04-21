RPT-DEALTALK-Canadian gold mining's bidding war shows appeal of buy over build

(Repeating to additional subscribers)
By Nicole Mordant
April 21 A takeover battle for Canada's Osisko
Mining Corp, involving three of the world's top gold
producers, is more than just a testament to the quality of the
company's low-cost mine, it also spotlights a shortage of
top-class gold assets in politically stable areas of the world.
The struggle between Goldcorp Inc and deal partners
Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd
underlines the appeal of buying a mine, in this case Osisko's
Canadian Malartic gold mine in Quebec, rather than building one.
A report on Friday that there have been recent merger talks
between the world's two top gold producers, Barrick Gold Corp
and Newmont Mining Corp further illustrates a
buy rather than build mentality that has overtaken the industry
- cost cutting would likely be a key part of any such deal. The
talks have broken down, according to the report from the Wall
Street Journal, which cited unnamed sources.
There have been numerous development cost overruns on major
mining projects around the world in recent years and the time it
takes to get permission to develop sites has been getting longer
amid tighter regulation and opposition to mining from
environmentalists and local communities.
For example, it usually takes between seven and ten years to
get permits for a mine in the United States, according to a 2013
survey by mineral industry advisory firm Behre Dolbear Group
Inc. In 2009, it took between five and seven years.
Strengthening the buy-versus-build case is price: the market
prices for gold companies have plunged by an average 60 percent
since September 2011 as the gold price tumbled from a record
high of $1,920 an ounce to below $1,300 now, a drop of about a
third.
Toronto-based miners Yamana and Agnico are now offering $3.6
billion for Osisko, 50 percent higher than Vancouver-based
Goldcorp's first offer in January and 11 percent above its last,
sweetened offer. [ID: nL2N0N80QB]
The bidding war may be the clearest sign yet that the slump
in asset values is coming to an end.
Industry insiders don't expect a flurry of such deals due to
the scarcity of attractive assets and as miners try to rein in
costs after a spate of expensive acquisitions made in 2010 and
2011 as bullion soared to its peak.
"The truth is, there just aren't that many good mines
around," said Adrian Day, chief executive of Maryland-based
Adrian Day Asset Management.
He said that the more aggressive major companies "are going
to take a look at good assets ... however you define good - low
cost, long life, good jurisdiction."
Canadian Malartic, which produced its first ounce of gold in
April 2011, checks these boxes. Along with a 14-year mine life,
Osisko forecasts the mine's cash costs, a measure of mine site
expenses such as ore extraction and processing, will fall to
between $527 and $577 an ounce this year from $679 in the fourth
quarter of 2013.
That is well below the global industry average of $767 an
ounce in 2013, according to metals consultancy Thomson Reuters
GFMS.
Located in Quebec's prolific Abitibi mining district, the
Canadian Malartic open-pit mine contains nearly 9.4 million
ounces of gold reserves and is expected to produce some 600,000
ounces of gold a year over its life. It is Osisko's only
operating mine, another attractive feature for would-be
purchasers.
"When looking at a transaction you have to consider its
level of complexity and what other baggage comes with it," said
Shea Small, a partner at law firm McCarthy Tetrault's Toronto
office.
INDUSTRY EVOLUTION
Rising gold prices unleashed a decade of mine building from
2000 as the value of in-the-ground resources climbed. But with
bullion's slump over the past 2-1/2 years, mine projects have
been halted as spiraling development costs made them uneconomic.
A high-profile example is Barrick's Pascua-Lama
project on the Chile-Argentina border, which the company shelved
last October after development costs soared to $8.5 billion from
about $5 billion two years earlier.
In this lower gold price environment, miners' appetite for
risk has shrunk.
"Development assets are more attractive than exploration
assets and production assets are more attractive than
development assets," said Mike Elliott, global and Asia-Pacific
mining and metals leader at consultants EY, based in Sydney.
As well as the regular costs in time and money of getting
the permits needed for development, corruption in some parts of
the world is also making projects unattractively expensive.
Many mining companies have to be wary of global anti-bribery
laws in countries such as the United States, and in coming
years, in Canada. They can be in breach of these laws if they
bribe foreign officials anywhere in the world.
Miners are moving away from higher political risk countries
in Africa, Central Asia and even South America and moving back
to established mining markets such as Canada.
The experience of miners such as Canada's Centerra Gold Inc
in Kyrgyzstan, where riots have broken out in support of
calls by opposition politicians to nationalize the company's
Kumtor mine, have been instructive to others.
Several analysts have said Yamana's pursuit of Canadian
Malartic will help the company, whose mines are in South America
and Mexico, reduce its geopolitical risks.
"I think the industry is clearly in a phase of evolution,"
said Sean Boyd, Agnico-Eagle's Chief Executive Officer.
"Companies are trying to restructure their portfolios and
move out of assets that are difficult to run and complex and go
toward assets in a smaller portfolio that are easier to manage
and that can generate those solid returns," he said.
REPEATING THE PAST?
Over the past two years, the gold industry under pressure
from disgruntled shareholders, has put itself on a strict diet,
slashing operating and exploration costs. Acquisitions have
also dried up.
The Yamana and Agnico-Eagle offer for Osisko is the gold
sector's biggest in more than a year.
Shareholder disapproval of aggressive dealmaking, and the
lack of candidates, will likely limit the number of further big
deals.
The name most frequently mentioned as another appealing
target is Detour Gold Corp, which like Osisko has a
single, producing mine in Canada. But the Detour Lake mine,
which poured its first gold a year ago, is a higher-cost
operation: it forecasts total cash costs at between $800 and
$900 an ounce this year.
Where the bidding stops for Osisko will reveal whether
miners have learnt lessons from the sector's recent penchant for
overpaying for assets.
"We think the war is entering a dangerous phase, as buyers
are threatening to erode potential returns with higher and
higher bids," said Kristoffer Inton, an analyst at Morningstar
in a note to clients about the takeover battle.
