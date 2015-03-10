In pain: Gold struggles with U.S. economic resurgence

GRAPHICS: Gold's sensitivity to U.S. payrolls data:
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 10 Gold prices have swung into
defensive mode on fresh signs of resurgence in the U.S. economy,
wilting the metal's safe haven appeal. Traders foresee further
downside potential as stronger-than-expected economic data
argues for an earlier rise in U.S. interest rates.
One major indication of gold's increased sensitivity to U.S.
statistics was the metal's slump on Friday to $1,163 per ounce,
its lowest price in three months, after the labour department
released data showing non-farm payrolls grew more than expected
in February. Other recent data on U.S. private employment and
durable goods orders has also hurt gold. In the coming weeks,
data on housing, jobless claims and gross domestic product will
be closely watched for clues on the strength of the economy.
While the possibility of a U.S. rate hike has clouded the
gold market for more than a year, analysts said the metal's drop
on Friday, the steepest decline linked to U.S. non-farm payrolls
data since May 2009, was notable. "While a rising rates
environment bodes ill for gold, its sensitivity to Friday's data
highlights that, the gold market at least, has not fully priced
in a rate hike," Barclays analysts said in a note.
Investor positioning in recent days has begun to show
increasing caution, with holdings of the world's top gold fund,
SPDR Gold Trust, falling to their lowest in more than a
month on Monday. Markets continue to underestimate Federal
Reserve rate hikes this year and next year, says MKS Group's
senior precious metals dealer Alex Thorndike. The current market
consensus is for the Fed to begin raising rates sometime in the
middle of 2015. Rates have been kept near zero since the 2008
financial crisis.
Adding to the pressure on gold is the strength of the
dollar, which is trading at an 11-year high against a basket of
major currencies after the U.S. jobs report. ANZ expects gold to
drop to $1,100 per ounce in the next three months due to a
stronger greenback, before recovering slightly to end the year
at $1,225.
