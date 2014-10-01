Amara Mining's Ivory Coast gold mine to start production in 2017

* Company to invest $400 mln over next two years
* Resources evaluated at 6.3 mln oz
* Average annual production forecast at 325,000 oz
By Loucoumane Coulibaly
ANGOVIA, Ivory Coast, Oct 1 Amara Mining
will invest $400 million over the next two years to
build one of Africa's largest gold mines at its Yaoure property
in Ivory Coast with production due to start in 2017, the
London-listed company's CEO said on Wednesday.
Resources have been evaluated at 6.3 million ounces, John
McGloin said during a visit to the site in the centre of the
West African nation.
"We expect to produce an average of 325,000 ounces per year.
With this level of output we'll be in the top 10 of the largest
mines in Africa and the largest in Ivory Coast," he said.
Construction, which will be financed by the company, private
investors, banks and through market fundraising, will begin in
2016 and last 18 months.
The mine has a projected lifespan of 12 years. McGloin said
the company, which has already spent around $24 million on
exploration at the site, hopes that further drilling will lead
to discoveries that could prolong the mine's life to around 20
years.
"It's a mine that will have a low cost of production. Even
if the price per ounce falls to around $1,000, the project will
still be profitable for us," he said, highlighting the proximity
to the Kossou hydroelectric dam, some 5 km (3 miles) away.
Spot gold is trading around $1,217 an ounce.
Amara placed its Baomahun project in Sierra Leone on hold
earlier this year due to the Ebola outbreak in the country.
"We're working with the government of Sierra Leone, giving
them vehicles to transport the sick," McGloin said.
The company also owns three early-stage exploration licences
in Liberia.
Ivory Coast, long a world leader in agricultural
commodities, is seeking to grow its long-neglected mining sector
as part of efforts to diversify the economy following a decade
of political turmoil that ended in a brief 2011 civil war.
After producing 15.5 tonnes of gold last year, the
government expects output to increase to 17 tonnes this year and
22 tonnes in 2016.
Canada's Endeavour Mining opened its Agbaou gold
mine earlier this year, with annual production expected to reach
three tonnes. London-listed Randgold and Australia's
Newcrest are the other large operators in Ivory Coast's
gold-dominated mining sector.
(Editing by Joe Bavier and David Evans)