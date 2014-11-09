LBMA-With gold benchmark fixed, OTC trade eyed as next reform milestone

* Precious metals benchmarks revamped in 2014
* Bullion market transformation at infant stage
* Clearing trades on exchanges could be next step
By Clara Denina
Nov 9 Calling time on London's century-old gold
"fix" could mark the beginning of an even wider industry
overhaul that may ultimately dilute the dominance of the highly
profitable bilateral over-the-counter trading.
London's bullion price benchmarks, or fixes, were
transformed in a matter of months this year as regulatory
scrutiny and accusations of market manipulation made
price-setting among a handful of banks untenable.
The overhaul spawned electronic price setting platforms for
gold, silver, platinum and palladium, with gold's fate sealed
just last week when Intercontinental Exchange were announced as
administrators for the prized bullion benchmark in early 2015.
So, no more telephone calls between four banks twice a day,
but an automated and audited process that should guarantee that
customers, including producers, refiners and central banks,
continue to have a reference price that values their holdings.
The changes were brought in to reduce any risk of price
manipulation, such as that found in lending rates between banks
with the LIBOR scandal in 2012.
More than $5 trillion worth of gold transactions are made
over the counter in London every year. The OTC market, where
trades are executed via dealer networks as opposed to a
centralized exchange, exceeds the trading of gold futures.
But as regulators investigate the transparency of global
financial markets and banks recoil from investigations, sources
say the industry is now open to more drastic reforms.
"No-one would have believed a year ago that within 2014 the
market would have changed so completely ... you can now imagine
the market also contemplating certain changes they would have
never previously looked at," Jonathan Spall, managing director
of GCubed Metals, said.
"The market could go to a cleared model on exchanges, for
example," he added.
OTC IN SPOTLIGHT
The precious metals OTC market went through a period of
caution in late 2008, when traders struggled to make business
bilaterally because credit lines were blocked after the collapse
of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers and the subprime
mortgage-induced financial crisis.
Bullion banks felt the need to curb counterparty risk,
fearing a surge in company defaults. So the London Metal
Exchange (LME) and the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
rushed to provide clearing facilities for gold forwards.
But the perception of reduced credit risks and the idea that
the switch to a cleared central counterparty (CCP) from
bilateral trades would be more expensive cooled London bullion
banks' enthusiasm for such a service.
Volumes have barely grown on the platforms available.
Six years on, however, the desire to move to a cleared
solution seems stronger as regulation becomes more stringent and
banks are forced by their compliance departments to step away
from risky trades and transactions.
New rules on OTC derivatives are expected in Europe by 2016,
while UK gold and silver are likely to become regulated markets
in the first few months of 2015.
"I think there will be changes, depending on how the
regulation comes in," the London Bullion Market Association CEO
Ruth Crowell said.
"My hope with that is that the changes can be something that
ultimately grows the market, not that over-regulates it.
Otherwise we would see people exiting and going to other
jurisdictions due to the cost of doing business in London," she
said, adding that Asia does not have the same regulatory burden.
The LBMA, which is consulting with its market makers members
including JP Morgan, Barclays and HSBC
and others about what infrastructure should provide the industry
going forward, said it has not yet considered whether it would
be responsible for a cleared model.
SHIFT TO ASIA
While Western banks continue to exit the commodity space,
mostly consolidating bullion on their foreign exchange
platforms, China started to allow foreign banks to import
bullion, hoping to make Shanghai a price-discovery centre that
might eventually rival London.
State-run Shanghai Gold Exchange launched an international
exchange this year, allowing foreign participants to trade
directly, and is also in talks to launch gold forwards and
options.
The launch of the SGE's yuan-denominated contracts is the
first in a slew of bullion contracts expected in Asia, including
Singapore and Hong Kong, before the end of the year as the
region aims to have pricing power as the top consumer of the
metal.
(Reporting by Clara Denina. Editing by Veronica Brown and Tom
Heneghan)