TABLE-Daily gold transfers decline in June - LBMA

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
NEW YORK, July 31 Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers dipped to an average volume of 17.9 million ounces a day last month, down 5.5 percent from May's figure, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Thursday. The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA. Bullion transfers were down by nearly 40 percent year-on-year. A 12-year high of 29.0 million ounces was recorded in June 2013, when gold prices fell by 11 percent. In June, the value of gold traded dipped by 6.1 percent to $22.9 billion, the LBMA said. Gold prices eased 0.7 percent last month to an average $1,279.10 an ounce, the LBMA said. In silver, the volume of ounces transferred increased by 19.4 percent to 163.4 million ounces. GOLD June-14 May-14 June-13 Oz transferred (mln) 17.9 19 29 Value ($ bln) 22.9 24.4 38.9 No of transfers 4,049 4,744 4,624 SILVER June-14 May-14 May-13 Oz transferred (mln) 163.4 136.9 153.3 Value ($ bln) 3.23 2.65 3.24 No of transfers 843 898 900 (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Grant McCool)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.