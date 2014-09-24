TABLE-Daily gold transfers edge up in August - LBMA

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Gold transferred between
accounts held by bullion clearers climbed slightly to an average
volume of 18 million ounces a day in August, up 0.4 percent from
July's figure, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said
on Tuesday.
The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are
transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion
clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA.
On a year-on-year basis, bullion transfers were down by
nearly 20 percent. A 12-year high of 29 million ounces was
recorded in June 2013, when gold prices fell by 11 percent.
In June, the value of gold traded dipped by 0.8 percent to
$23.3 billion, the LBMA said. Gold prices dropped 1.1
percent last month to an average $1,295.99 an ounce, the LBMA
said.
In silver, the volume of ounces transferred edged
down by 0.6 percent, to 121 million ounces.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)