Aureus Mining pours first gold at New Liberty project in Liberia

YAOUNDE, June 1 Toronto and AIM-listed Aureus
Mining has poured the first gold at its New Liberty
project in northwestern Liberia, the company said on Monday.
The mine, around 100 km (62 miles) northwest of the capital
Monrovia, is expected to have an eight-year mine life and annual
production of 119,000 ounces for the first six years of
production, according to a feasibility study.
Following a phased ramp up of its plant feed, the company
said in a statement the mine should reach full production in the
third quarter of this year at which point it will be processing
95,000 tonnes of ore per month.
Africa-focused Aureus Mining has permits for three
properties in Liberia and a fourth in Cameroon.
Liberia's economy, including its nascent mining sector, were
hit hard during a year-long Ebola epidemic that has killed over
11,000 people across West Africa. The World Health Organization
declared the country free of the disease last month after a
42-day period without a new case of infection.
