Century-old London gold price benchmark starts makeover

LONDON, Sept 4 The operator of the London gold
price benchmark said on Thursday it formally started the process
to find a new administrator for the century-old mechanism that
will halt the telephone call that four institutions enter twice
a day in favour of an electronic solution.
The London Gold Market Fixing Ltd (LGMFL), along with the
London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), said in a statement
that the choice will be announced in October, and implementation
will be complete by the end of 2014.
The price-setting process, also known as the fix, has been
used by producers, consumers and investors to trade gold and
value their shares since 1919.
A similar process to find a new price benchmark
administrator recently took place in the silver market. That
yielded an electronic auction mechanism that replaced a daily
conference call with three banks on Aug. 15.
As it happened for silver, the LBMA is again launching a
consultation among market participants, including central banks,
miners and refiners, to assess how they would like the new price
mechanism to be derived.
The London platinum and palladium market also launched an
RFPs process that is looking for a new administrator and
appointed an independent chairman in August.
Regulators across Europe, the United States and Asia have
scrutinised financial benchmarking processes following the Libor
manipulation case in 2012.
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which won the contest
to administer the silver benchmark, jointly with Thomson
Reuters, was the first to confirm its interest in bidding to
operate the gold process too.
But the search for the new gold administrator will not be
restricted to the companies that bid to replace the silver
benchmark, which included the London Metal Exchange (LME) and
U.S. derivatives exchange Intercontinental Exchange
among others.
Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC, Societe
Generale, and Barclays, making up the LGMFL,
operate the gold fixing. Deutsche Bank withdrew in
May after two decades.
(Reporting by Clara Denina; Editing by Marguerita Choy)